Squarespace acquires social media authoring startup Unfold

Over the past year or two, Squarespace has been expanding beyond website-building with new products like email marketing and its first acquisition (of an online scheduling tool) .

Today, it’s announcing a move into social media content creation with the acquisition of Unfold, which offers templates for creating stories on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat — you might even call it a Squarespace-style approach to social media.

“As part of our pursuit to be the all-in-one platform for anyone who wants to stand out, we’re excited to welcome the publishers of Unfold into the Squarespace family,” said Squarespace CEO Anthony Casalena in a statement. “Whether building a business or personal brand, social media is a place where many creators get started before launching a website. As a first in our category, we’re excited to provide our customers with a way to stand out no matter how they are getting started.”

The Unfold app is available for free, with premium templates available for individual purchase or a $2.99 monthly subscription fee. In the announcement, Squarespace said that Unfold has been used to create more than 700 million stories.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but Squarespace said Unfold co-founders Alfonso Cobo and Andy McCune will be joining the company.