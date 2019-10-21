Magento begins to integrate more deeply into the Adobe stack

When Adobe acquired Magento, the e-commerce platform aimed at SMBs, last May for $1.68 billion, you knew it would only be a matter of time before the company would begin integrating its new purchase into the Adobe technology stack. Today, at the MagentoLive customer conference in Amsterdam, Magento announced some new integrations with Adobe.

Perhaps the most important piece is that Magento tools are beginning to take advantage of the Adobe intelligence layer they call Sensei. They are using Sensei in conjunction with Adobe Analytics and Adobe Target to collect data and offer more personalized recommendations. “We have had rules-based recommendations for years and years, but we’ve rewritten this capability to be driven by Adobe Sensei,” Peter Sheldon, senior director of strategy at Adobe explained. This new capability will be available starting in January when they will be opening up an early access program.

Brent Leary, founder at CRM Essentials, says that the Sensei integration is the beginning of a more complete integration with the Adobe stack that should help Magento’s small-to-medium sized business customers offer much more personalized experiences than would typically be in their reach.

“This will provide a fuller end-to-end analysis of what kinds of content and experiences will take people from clicks to conversions to subscriptions. And having a clearer understanding of the digital customer journey provides more opportunities to automate personalized “next best actions” that improve the journey experience,” Leary told TechCrunch.

The company is also integrating with Adobe Stock to allow customers to have access to the massive Adobe content library, which includes images, templates, media assets, stock videos, premium image collections and so forth. “We see a lot of opportunities to leverage the creative tools on the Creative Cloud side of the business. For our merchants, creating highly engaging visual content is an integral part of their day,” Sheldon said.

In addition, the company announced a couple of external integrations including one with Amazon in the UK to make it easier for Magento users there to become Amazon merchants directly from Magento. This capability had been available in the US earlier this year, according to Sheldon.

Finally, the company announced, that in addition to running Magento on AWS, customers can choose to run it on Azure if they wish. This will help attract customers, who are running their operations on Azure.