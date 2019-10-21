Don’t miss out: Apply for the TC Hackathon at Disrupt Berlin 2019

The popular TC Hackathon is back in action at Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December. We’re limiting the competition to 500 participants and seats are going fast. Don’t miss your chance to put your creative skills to the test and compete against some of the world’s top code poets.

Oh, you’ll love this part — it won’t cost you anything to apply or to participate. Who doesn’t love free? Apply to the TC Hackathon today.

Our Hackathon will push you to be your very best. Here’s how it works. The event takes place during the Disrupt conference in a dedicated section of Arena Berlin and — how cool is this — all participants receive a free Innovator pass to the show.

You and your team (either the one you bring or the one you find onsite) will choose from a series of sponsored challenges (more on that in a minute). Then buckle up and get ready to buckle down, because you’ll have less than 24 hours to design, build and present something great. We’re talking working prototypes that address real-world problems.

Don’t worry, we’ll keep you fed and caffeinated throughout the competition so you can focus on building a product with the potential to change the way we live, work and play — and thus dazzle the judges with your skill and creativity.

The Hackathon judges review every completed project, and they’ll pick only 10 teams to move into the finals. That final round takes place on day two, and each team gets a mere two minutes to pitch and impress — in front of judges and an appreciative crowd — on the Extra Crunch stage.

Sponsors present a variety of prizes (including cash) to the winners of their specific challenges, and then TechCrunch chooses one team as the best over-all hack — and awards them a $5,000 prize.

We’ll announce the sponsors, challenges and prizes in the coming weeks. But for now, the sponsored contests, prizes and winners from the Hackathon at Disrupt SF 2018 will give you an idea of what you can expect. You can also check out Quick Insurance — the overall winner at the Disrupt Berlin 2017 Hackathon.

The TC Hackathon takes place during Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December. Only 500 people will make the cut and seats are filling quickly. Come show us your tech skills and build something awesome. Apply to the Hackathon today.

