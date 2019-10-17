Juul will stop selling mango, creme, fruit and cucumber pod flavors in the U.S.

Juul has stopped selling a number of its flavored nicotine products — mango, creme, fruit and cucumber — in the U.S., pending a review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Now, the vaping company will only sell the flavors that taste like tobacco, mint or menthol in the U.S., the company announced today.

“We must reset the vapor category by earning the trust of society and working cooperatively with regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders to combat underage use while providing an alternative to adult smokers,” Juul CEO K.C. Crosthwaite said in a statement.

This comes after Juul stopped actively supporting San Francisco’s Proposition C, ceased its advertising campaigns in the U.S and stopped lobbying the FDA on its draft flavor guidance.

But this doesn’t mean Juul is giving up on selling these flavors in the future. The company said it will continue to try to develop scientific evidence to support the use of those flavored products, as well as develop stricter measures to combat underage usage. Meanwhile, Juul is still selling all of its flavors outside of the U.S.

Earlier this week, a parent who lost her child filed a wrongful lawsuit against Juul. That suit is just one of several lawsuits Juul faces.