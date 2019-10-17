How to radically change finance through startups at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin

Fintech has been a very popular area for venture investment, and this is particularly true in Europe. Dozens of high-growth fintech startups have launched over the past decade, from challenger banks and neobanks to new payment services and better ways to save and invest wealth.

On the Extra Crunch stage at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin, we wanted to dive deeper into what it takes to build a great fintech startup, and also radically reshape finance along the way. That’s why we invited two deep thinkers — Yoni Assia of eToro and Charlie Delingpole of ComplyAdvantage — to discuss how entrepreneurs today can affect the future of finance in the years to come, as well as the lessons learned from building their own successful fintech startups.

Assia has been a lifelong finance geek, day trading in his youth while learning computer science before eventually founding eToro in 2006. eToro’s social trading platform allows investors to follow peer investors and mirror their trades, all the while creating a hub for analysis and discussion around investment opportunities. The company has raised nearly a quarter billion dollars in venture capital according to Crunchbase.

Over the past few years, Assia has dived head first into the crypto world, and eToro now supports crypto trading in addition to more traditional public equities. Assia’s ambition has been to make eToro the single largest crypto trading platform in the world. Despite its popularity and success, eToro has almost always focused its efforts on the European and nearby market, and only this year officially launched its trading features in the U.S.

Delingpole has also had the entrepreneurial bug his entire life, and ComplyAdvantage is his third startup. ComplyAdvantage is an API-based know-your-customer/anti-money-laundering (KYC/AML) service for identifying the actors behind financial transactions. More than five years into the company, it has raised tens of millions in venture capital from the likes of Index Ventures and Balderton Capital to grow, and works with hundreds of customers processing data on tens of millions of names per day.

ComplyAdvantage’s product challenge is combining structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data in real-time to provide banks and other clients with risk assessments that are attuned to the changing nature of geopolitics every day. As such, Delingpole has had to work with everyone from financial asset control regulators to banking procurement directors to integrate his product into their workflows.

