The comic book ‘Bone’ is getting an animated Netflix series

Bone, one of the finest comics to ever hit the shelves, is getting a Netflix series.

Word of the project comes from Netflix’s official “See What’s Next” account:

Jeff Smith’s award-winning comic book series “Bone” is being adapted into an animated kids series pic.twitter.com/ioT98OPm1O — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 16, 2019

Sadly, just about all of the details surrounding the project — who’s involved, when it’ll arrive, etc. — are still under wraps.

For the unfamiliar, Bone is a comic series by Jeff Smith, released bit by bit from 1991 to 2004. It tells the story of the Bone cousins (Fone Bone, Phoney Bone and Smiley Bone) as they’re run out of their hometown of Boneville and into a mysterious (and dangerous!) valley.

Bone holds a special place in a lot of hearts (a copy of volume one my older brother left in the living room is one of the first comics I remember reading) — so getting this one just right will be tough. Hell… after decades of existing purely on the page, just finding the “right” voices for the Bone cousins seems like quite the task. Studios have been trying since the late ’90s to adapt Bone for the screen, only for efforts to fall apart over the years. Hopefully Netflix is the one to actually get it done.