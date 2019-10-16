Only 3 days left: Apply to TC Top Picks @ Disrupt Berlin 2019

Deadline countdowns are relentless, and the application window to our TC Top Picks program is rapidly shrinking. The countdown ends and the window slams shut in just three days on 18 October at 12 p.m. (PT). If you want a shot at winning a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package at Disrupt Berlin 2019, then take just a few moments and apply to be a TC Top Pick right now.

Attending a TechCrunch Disrupt conference as a TC Top Pick is one of the best ways to expose your early-stage startup to global media, eager investors and a VIP networking experience. How does it all work? Read on, founders…read on!

TC Top Picks is a pre-Disrupt competition, and we will accept applications from any early-stage startups that fit into one of these tech categories: AI/Machine Learning, Biotech/Healthtech, Blockchain, Fintech, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/E-commerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, CRM/Enterprise and Education.

Our highly discerning TechCrunch editors review every application with a sharp eye for potential success, and they’ll select up to five startups they feel represent the best in each category. The Startup Alley Exhibitor Package that each TC Top Pick receives (at no cost) includes three Founder passes and one full day to exhibit in a prime spot within Startup Alley.

You’ll also have access to all of the Disrupt stages (including the Startup Battlefield competition), the complete attendee list, the list of attending press, use of the Startup Alley Exhibitor Lounge and CrunchMatch — our business networking platform.

We promote the heck out of the TC Top Picks and, as a result, everyone wants to see who made the grade. That means plenty of people stopping by your booth — it’s a golden networking opportunity that could take your startup in a whole new and improved direction.

TC Top Picks also benefit from an interview with a TechCrunch editor that takes place live on the Showcase Stage. We video record the interview and promote it across our social media platforms, and you’ll be able to use it as an effective marketing tool long after Disrupt Berlin ends.

One more very cool item. Every exhibiting startup is eligible to be chosen by TechCrunch as a Wild Card. Why does that matter? The Wild Card gets to compete in the Startup Battlefield, which has a $50,000 prize. Last year, Legacy earned the Wild Card slot, and then went on to win the Startup Battlefield competition.

Disrupt Berlin 2019 takes place on 11-12 December. Why not take a shot to showcase your company in Startup Alley for free? Your window of opportunity closes in just three days. Beat the 18 October 12 p.m. (PT) deadline, and apply to be a TC Top Pick today.

