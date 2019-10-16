Founders, get advice from top experts at Disrupt Berlin this Dec. 11-12

What are the best strategies today for raising your startup’s first funding round, finding users and building your team? How can you best handle major new challenges like Brexit and global trade wars? These are the some of the key questions we will be answering this year at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin, as part of a new feature at TechCrunch’s Disrupt shows — the Extra Crunch stage.

We launched the new stage at Disrupt SF last month, and the results were tremendous. Founders jammed the seating area to hear from speakers including Ray Dalio, Cyan Banister and Andrew Chen on topics ranging from fundraising tips to where you can find new users today. The traditional main stage was busy too, as usual, because who does not want to hear from Marc Benioff and Evan Spiegel, as well as watch the Startup Battlefield.

At Berlin, we’re bringing in the experts, including successful founders and investors from across Europe, Silicon Valley and around the world to sit on panels with TechCrunch’s editors panels to get into the how-to analysis of what great companies are doing to succeed today.

We’ve already announced Asher King Abramson of top growth marketing startup Demand Curve for Berlin. He gave a packed workshop at the San Francisco event, where he provided teardowns of marketing assets starting with top companies all the way down to those submitted by attendees. Now, if you’re attending Berlin, you can sign up have him consider your assets for the stage in December.

That’s not all!

Like in SF, we’ll also be doing a pitchdeck teardown with investors. You can submit your deck for consideration here.

We’ll also have immigration experts on-hand. If you want help with tricky immigration problems, you can tell us more here.

