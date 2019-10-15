Watch Google unveil the Pixel 4 live right here

Google is about to unveil its new smartphone lineup, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. And if you’re an Android fan, you know that the Pixel is one of the most interesting Android phones out there thanks to a bloatware-free operating system and some incredible cameras.

The conference starts at 10 AM Eastern Time (7 AM Pacific Time, 3 PM in London and 4 PM in Paris). You can watch it live right here.

Rumor has it that Google isn’t just going to announce some new phones. You can also expect some new products when it comes to the Pixelbook line, the Pixel Buds and its voice assistant devices.

The Google Home Mini has been quite successful. And the company is currently in the process of updating and rebranding its Google Home line to Google Nest devices.

We’ll have a team on the ground to report on the new devices and give you hands-on impressions.