The Apple TV app arrives on Roku, ahead of Apple TV+ streaming service launch

Ahead of the arrival of Apple TV+, the brand-new Apple TV app is launching on Roku devices, starting today. The app currently allows Apple customers to access their iTunes video library and subscribe to Apple TV channels directly from Roku devices. And, on November 1, it will also be home to the Apple TV+ streaming service, featuring Apple’s own original programming like The Morning Show, See, Dickinson, For All Mankind, Truth be Told, and others.

The new app will authenticate users with their Apple ID, so they can access their purchased content, get personalized recommendations, subscribe to paid channels (e.g. HBO, Starz, Showtime, etc.), and buy and rent over 100,000 movies and TV shows from iTunes. Additionally, Roku users will soon be able to subscribe to Apple TV+ right in the app for $4.99 per month.

Typically, Roku would take a cut of subscription revenue generated on its platform, but it’s not clear what sort of deal it may have with Apple.

The Apple TV+ streaming service is free for the first year with the purchase of a new Apple device, but it’s not limited to only those who own Apple hardware.

With Apple’s further expansion into services, it’s been learning to embrace third-party platforms. That’s especially true for its streaming services, like Apple Music and Apple TV+.

The TV streaming service, for example, is being made available on 2018, 2019 and newer Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms, in addition to AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung, LG and VIZIO smart TVs. And it will stream on the web through tv.apple.com.

The Apple TV app will be available on most streaming devices from Roku, including Roku TV models, streaming sticks, and streaming media players, both new and old. (A full list is here). However, select older model media players won’t offer the app.

The app will offer Apple TV+ in the U.S., Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom.

“With the Apple TV app coming to Roku, our customers will enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the highly anticipated Apple TV+ service,” said Scott Rosenberg, Roku Senior Vice President and General Manager of Platform Business, in a statement. “Roku is a valuable partner for content providers looking to reach a large and engaged audience, and we’re looking forward to bringing this new option to Roku users.”