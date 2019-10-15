Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia will launch on November 19th

Google dropped a bit of news right off the bat at this morning’s Made by Google event: Stadia, its on-demand cloud game streaming service, will launch on November 19th.

Stadia is Google’s experiment in changing up the way we play video games; rather than rendering video games on a console or a powerful local PC, Stadia games are rendered in the cloud and pushed to your Chromecast, smartphone, or browser on-the-fly.

Google has already announced a few dozen games they plan to support on the $10 per month service — you can find that list here.