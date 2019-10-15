For $164, Jaguar will let you co-pilot its I-Pace race taxi around the Nürburgring

The Green Hell, as the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife was nicknamed back in the late 1960s, is a 73-corner nearly 13-mile track in Germany that can challenge even the most accomplished professional race car drivers.

Now, for about $164, thrill seekers can be a passenger for one lap. Jaguar announced a RACE eTAXI promotion that customers can buy a ride around the Nürburgring in an all-electric I-Pace vehicle piloted by a professional race car driver.

The promotion lasts through the end of November. The automaker also has a regular ol’ race taxi program that for about $274 gives customers a ride in the Jaguar XE SV Project 8.

The Nürburgring has become the place for automakers such as Volkswagen, Nio and Porsche to compete for “fastest electric car” bragging rights. Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company plans to put its Model S to test on the ‘ring.’

In August, the Porsche Taycan completed the course in 7 minutes and 42 seconds, which the German automaker said is the fastest lap for a four-door electric vehicle.

But it’s not the fastest lap for any electric vehicle. That honor goes to Volkswagen’s ID R electric race car, which completed the course in 6:05.336 minutes. The previous record was set in 2017 by Peter Dumbreck, who was driving a Nio electric vehicle.