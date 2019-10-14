Friday deadline alert: Apply to TC Top Picks @ Disrupt Berlin 2019

We dedicate this countdown post to all the early-stage startup founders who hunger for an opportunity to break new ground. This is the final week you can apply to be a TC Top Pick and exhibit your startup — for free — in Startup Alley at Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December.

The application window remains open until this Friday, 18 October at 12 p.m. (PT). Don’t miss your shot at media attention, investor interest and plenty of exposure to potential customers and collaborators — apply to be a TC Top Pick right now.

If you haven’t heard about our Top Picks program, here’s a brief rundown. In this pre-Disrupt competition, TechCrunch editors closely review and vet applications from any early-stage startups that fit in one of these tech categories: AI/Machine Learning, Biotech/Healthtech, Blockchain, Fintech, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/E-commerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, CRM/Enterprise and Education.

They’re searching for innovative, interesting startups with a real shot at success. Check out the TC Top Picks from Disrupt Berlin 2018 to get a sense of what they look for. Ultimately, they’ll select up to five startups to represent each category.

All TC Top Picks receive a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package which, among other perks, includes three Founders passes and one full day exhibiting in a prime location within Startup Alley. This truly is a VIP experience that includes invitations to networking parties and plenty of attention from investors, global press and potential customers.

In a classic “but wait, there’s more” moment, our TechCrunch editors will take to the Showcase Stage to interview every Top Pick. We’ll record the interviews and promote the videos across our social media platforms. Talk about a great conversation starter when you’re meeting with potential clients or investors.

You don’t have anything to lose by applying to be a TC Top Pick, but you do have a lot to gain. Here’s what Caleb John, co-founder and CEO of Cedar Robotics, had to say about his experience.

“Being a TC Top Pick validates your startup, helps your business gain traction and opens doors to investors, customers or vendors. The onstage interview was a great experience, and the YouTube video exposure is huge for us.”

Disrupt Berlin 2019 takes place on 11-12 December, but you have only until this Friday, 18 October at 12 p.m. (PT) to apply to be a TC Top Pick. Take a shot and break new ground for your outstanding startup. Come and show us what you’ve got!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt Berlin 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.