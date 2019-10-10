Amazon Music arrives on Apple TV

Amazon Music is now available on the Apple TV, including both the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD running tvOS 12.0 or later, Amazon announced this morning. The launch is yet another example of the eased tensions between the two rivals, who finally came to an agreement to support each other’s streaming media services on their respective platforms.

With the new Amazon Music app for Fire TV, customers will gain access to millions of songs and thousands of playlists and stations, including Amazon Music’s version of Spotify’s “Rap Caviar,” which it calls “Rap Rotation.” Users will also be able to browse and search music from their favorite artists, as well as access all their purchased and imported music available in their “My Music” library, says Amazon.

This latest launch follows the debut of Apple Music on Fire TV back in March, and is now one of several examples of the two companies playing nice with one another.

Last year, for example, Amazon expanded its assortment of Apple inventory to include other devices besides Apple TV — like iPads, iPhones, Apple Watch and Beats headphones. It also brought its FreeTime Unlimited app to iOS. Meanwhile, Apple Music arrived on Echo devices last year.

Plus, you’ve been able to watch Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV since December 2017. And with the upcoming Apple TV+ streaming service, Apple promises a cross-platform experience, which includes Fire TV.

But the new app’s launch is notable for another reason, as well.

Apple today is in the crosshairs of several antitrust investigations worldwide, including in the E.U., Russia, and the U.S.

Spotify, in particular, has been calling out Apple for its alleged anti-competitive behavior, like charging the so-called “Apple tax” on Spotify’s in-app subscriptions when it sells a rival service with Apple Music, or for having too much control over if and when Spotify can release app updates. As a part of Apple’s defense, it’s been showcasing how it allows competitors on its platform.

The addition of Amazon Music to Apple TV will be another example it can now point to, alongside the arrival of Spotify to Apple TV just a few days ago.

The new Amazon Music app is live in the Apple TV App Store in the U.S., UK, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Japan, and India.