5 days left to save on passes to Disrupt Berlin 2019

A show of hands, startuppers. Who's ready to save some money on passes to Disrupt Berlin 2019, our premier tech conference that takes place on 11-12 December?

Save your euros. Buy your passes to Disrupt Berlin before the Friday, 11 October at 11:59 p.m. (CEST) deadline. Then plan your strategy to make sure you take full advantage of Disrupt. Let’s look at what’s in store.

We’re talking two full days of programming. A roster of world-class speakers and panelists — founders, investors and icons. These are folks who have done the hard work in the trenches. They know how to succeed, and they’ll share their experiences, insights and advice.

We’re thrilled that our roster includes the likes of Julian Stiefel, co-founder/co-CEO of Tourlane. The company’s ongoing mission? Using a recent round of funding ($47 million) to address the challenging problems associated with booking group travel.

You’ll also hear from Jen Rubio, co-founder and chief brand officer of Away, one of the most successful consumer brands in years. How successful? The company, which launched in 2015, has sold more than 1 million suitcases, raised a $100 million round at a $1.4 billion valuation earlier this year and turned profitable in 2018. We’re guessing she might have just one or two tips for aspiring direct-to-consumer entrepreneurs.

Don’t miss the legendary entrepreneurial showdown that is Startup Battlefield. This epic pitch competition has, since its inception, launched 857 companies that have gone on to collective raise $8.9 billion and produce 113 exits. Be in the room and cheer on some of the world’s top early-stage startups as they compete for the $50,000 equity-free prize, investor love and global media attention.

Ready to network? There’s no better place to start than Startup Alley, the Disrupt expo floor. You’ll find hundreds of innovative early-stage startups exhibiting their tech products, services and platforms. Make connecting with the people who can help move your business forward by using CrunchMatch.

Our business-matching platform makes it easier to find and connect with people who share your business interests. You create a profile listing your specific criteria and goals. The CrunchMatch algorithm suggests matches and, subject to your approval, proposes meeting times and sends meeting requests.

When you’re in Startup Alley, be sure to keep an eye out for our TC Top Picks. These companies, curated and selected by TechCrunch editors, represent the best early-stage startups in these categories: AI/Machine Learning, Biotech/Healthtech, Blockchain, Fintech, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/E-commerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, CRM/Enterprise and Education.

An amazing slate of speakers, a world-class pitch competition, hundreds of exhibitors and full-tilt networking. That's just a small taste of what's waiting for you at Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December.

