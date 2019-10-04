Amazon’s Prime Video app disappears from the App Store

In what will hopefully turn out to be just a mistake, the Amazon Prime Video app has disappeared from the Apple App Store, making it unavailable for new downloads or updates to users both on iOS and Apple TV. Twitter users began to tweet to Amazon for help about the problem on Friday morning, to which Amazon’s support channels have yet to reply.
The app’s disappearance was earlier reported by AppleInsider, iMore, and others.
The most likely reason for the app’s removal is a technical one — an issue with the update could have caused it to be temporarily pulled, perhaps.
What’s not likely is that Amazon Prime Video is gone for good.
The company just released an X-Ray upgrade to the app across platforms, including iOS, allowing users to get more information about what they’re streaming, including Amazon’s run of Thursday Night Football games.
Nor is it likely that Apple has for some reason booted out Prime Video, given the anti-competitive nature of such a move (Apple TV+ is soon to launch), at a time when the tech giants are under increased regulatory scrutiny.
The issue isn’t only impacting users in the U.S., nor is it limited to iPhone, as Apple TV is also affected.
According to data from app store intelligence firm Sensor Tower, the app was removed today in all regions except for Australia, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Israel, India, Kenya, Kuwait, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, and Saudi Arabia.
Amazon has not responded publicly to users asking for help.
TechCrunch has also reached out to Amazon for comment and will update when we hear back.