Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop arrives in 13- and 15-inch models

The rumors for this morning’s Microsoft event are one-for-one. The first piece of hardware shown off this morning in New York is the latest version of the company’s very good Surface Laptop — arguably the strongest entry in the line.

We're pleased to bring you the new Surface Laptop 3 from #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/Y7lH94NbQK — Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 2, 2019

As per earlier leaks, the Surface Laptop 3 arrives in 13.5 and 15 inch versions. Interestingly, Chief Product Officer Panos Panay spent much of the preamble discussing the product’s keyboard — seemingly a dig a Apple’s recent issues with MacBook Hardware. The top of the keyboard is easily removable, as well, for quick repair and access to the device’s components.

Inside the 13 inch, you’ll find a 10th gen quad-core Intel processor — which Panay claims is three times more powerful than the latest version of the MacBook Air. The 15 inch, meanwhile, has an AMD Radeon chip. There’s also a much wanted USB-C port on board, new studio noise canceling microphones and a sandstone finish.

[gallery ids="1890113,1890112,1890107,1890102,1890100,1890096,1890094,1890093"]

The Surface Laptop 3 arrives October 22, priced at $999 for the 13-inch and $1,199 for the 15 inch.