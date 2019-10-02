Introducing the Startup Battlefield Companies at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2019

TechCrunch is excited to announce the 20 startups competing in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019. Over the next three days, these elite companies will compete on tech’s biggest stage for the Disrupt Cup, the attention of global press and investors, and $100,000 in equity-free prize money.

The selection process for Startup Battlefield is extremely competitive: The startups you will see on stage are the top 2.6% of those that applied. Startup Battlefield showcases the most promising early-stage and fundamentally disruptive startups.

This year’s batch is no exception. From rapid cholera detection to developer tools, strawberry picking robots to regulatory and compliance monitoring, these startups run the gamut. Companies have made innovations in satellite launch technology, wildfire predictive modeling, financial trading, gardening hardware and even chemical synthesis for rapid medicine creation.

Over the past two months, teams have trained tirelessly with the Startup Battlefield and TechCrunch editorial teams to strengthen their business case, enhance their product framing and create a strong stage pitch. On Wednesday and Thursday, teams have six minutes to pitch in front of a panel of esteemed judges and a live audience, followed by an intensive Q&A session from expert judges. On Friday, a select number of companies will be chosen to compete for the grand prize in the final Startup Battlefield round, with a brand new set of judges.

Startup Battlefield starts today, Wednesday, October 2nd, at 12:50 pm with Startup Battlefield moderator and TechCrunch Senior Writer Anthony Ha.

To learn more about Startup Battlefield, click here. Tune in to watch the TechCrunch Disrupt live stream here.

Let’s check out the companies:

Wednesday

Session 1: 12:30pm – 1:55pm

Traptic, Delos, Sendmi, Render, Mutiny

Session 2: 4:20pm-5:20pm

OmniVis, Ozone.AI, Leo Aerospace, Molecule.One, *WildCard

Thursday

Session 3: 1:00pm-2:05pm

Osano, Vise AI, Civic Champs, T4, OrbitFab

Session 4: 4:15pm-5:15pm

Avalow, Criam, LifeCouple, StrattyX, *WildCard

Friday

Finals begin at 1:15pm. Companies will be announced online Thursday night.

**As a part of Startup Alley, companies are eligible for the Wild Card. These are the companies selected for Wild Card and can compete in Startup Battlefield. These teams only learned of their acceptance last night.