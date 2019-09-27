Get your pitchdeck analyzed by top investors and experts at Disrupt SF next week

…And see other pitchdecks get the teardown treatment from top early-stage investors Charles Hudson (Precursor Ventures), Anu Duggal (Female Founders Fund), and Russ Heddleston (CEO of DocSend). All you have to do is send your deck over to ec_editors@techcrunch.com if you’re attending Disrupt, and you can get feedback directly from them in a workshop setting.

If we use your deck, we’ll also provide you a free ticket to any TechCrunch event of your choosing next year.

This is part of a new project to make Disrupt even more focused on founders. We’re already offering the Extra Crunch stage, where you’ll get lots of time to ask them questions yourselves in addition to hearing their interviews. For this additional project, we’re setting up workshops with experts in our Q&A stage where they’ll be going over the actual founder problems.

These folks have seen everything, so they will have a gut sense for how generalized advice can be applied to your specific team and market — the nuance that can compellingly explain your strengths and weaknesses. Hudson and Duggal have written some of the first checks for some of the most interesting startups today. The Athletic, Clearbanc, Incredible Health, Sudo, Pico are names you may recognize from the Precursor portfolio; Tala, BentoBox, Thrive Global and WayUp are a few of the many on Female Founder Fund’s list.

Heddleston, meanwhile, is a repeat founder who now has some of the best insight into trends in funding through his current company, DocSend . As you may have read on TechCrunch already, the company provides document management for a large portion of startup founders out there, allowing them to share anonymized data with DocSend about how investors are reading their pitch decks. He’ll provide a data-driven founder perspective.

Attendees will be notified via email on how to submit their pitch deck. If you want to participate in this workshop and submit your deck for review, get your pass to the event here.

Please note: the workshop is open to all conference attendees and is officially on the record. Other investors and members of the media may be in the workshop and seeing what you have in your deck, so plan accordingly.