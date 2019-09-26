Code slingers: Apply to the Hackathon at Disrupt Berlin 2019

Calling all code poets. It’s time to strut your stuff at the TC Hackathon at Disrupt Berlin 2019. Are you ready to test your physical, mental and technical limits in this intense, high-pressure code-a-thon for cash, prizes and bragging rights? Then apply to compete right here.

How does the Hackathon work? First of all, it’s free. And we give each participant a free Innovator pass. The Hackathon takes place during the Disrupt conference in a dedicated section of Arena Berlin. We’re limiting participation to 500 participants who will have just 36 hours to form teams, choose one of several sponsored contest hacks and complete their project.

We’ll announce the specific sponsors and challenges in the coming weeks. But you’ll get a good sense of what to expect by looking at the sponsored contests, prizes and winners from the Hackathon at Disrupt SF 2018.

Your skill and talent will be put to good use because, regardless of which hack challenge you select, sponsors are looking for working products that address real-world problems. Do your very best to impress, and you could take home thousands of dollars.

Judges will review the completed projects science-fair style, and they’ll choose 10 teams for the final round on day two. Each (very) tired team gets two minutes to present and pitch their project on the Extra Crunch Stage.

In addition to the cash and prizes from individual sponsors, TechCrunch’s panel of judges will select one team for the best overall hack — and they’ll take home a $5,000 cash prize.

Cash, prizes, bragging rights, free food, drink, caffeine and a free Innovator’s pass — yowza! Need more reasons to apply? Think networking. If you’re this good under pressure, imagine the impression you’ll make on potential partners or employers.

TC Hackathon takes place during Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December. Don’t miss your chance to dazzle us with your physical, mental and technical capabilities — and build something great in the process. Apply to the Hackathon today.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt Berlin 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.