Apple’s new ‘For All Mankind’ trailer focuses on the people dealing with a Soviet space race win

Apple’s new premium subscription TV service is launching on November 1, and there’s a new trailer for one of its original shows, the Ronald D. Moore project ‘For All Mankind.’

The series is a fictional period piece set in the late 60s/early 70s that follows an alternate timeline in which Soviet Russia, not the U.S., is the first to land a man on the Moon. It seems like there will be a lot of fallout as a result of the U.S. losing this key battle in the space race, but the biggest divergence from our actual history might be that the Americans seem to go all-in on an astronaut qualification and a training program for women, much earlier than they did in real life.

Watching this, which is more focused on the various cast members than previous trailers for this show (which set up the premise), I get strong The Calculating Stars and the entire ‘Lady Astronaut’ novel series vibes, which are great books by Mary Robinette Kowal if you’re looking for alternative history with a space bent right now, and don’t want to wait for Apple’s $5 per month service to launch.

That said, I’m definitely still very interested in checking this out when it is available, and it doesn’t hurt that it’s from the same creator who brought us the early 2000s Battlestar Galactica reboot and Outlander, my favorite time-traveling British history romp.