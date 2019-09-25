Oculus eclipses $100 million in VR content sales

Facebook has pumped billions into virtual reality and it may be a long way from making that investment back, but it is making a little money.

Onstage at Oculus Connect, Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company had surpassed $100 million in revenue in the Oculus store. This figure spans several different virtual reality headsets, but Zuckerberg noted than 20% of that revenue was for Quest titles sold in the past four months, suggesting that users of the new headset are spending plenty of cash on content.

The company has marketed its standalone Quest headset heavily and it’s clear the company sees the low-friction product as its best ticket to mass user adoption. This milestone is a long time coming after hundreds of million in content investments specifically, but Facebook hasn’t shown signs of slowing investment.