Meal replacement company Soylent adds mint chocolate flavor

The meal replacement company Soylent Nutrition, Inc. has added a mint chocolate flavor to its line of drinks and snacks.

“Our new Mint Chocolate Drink requested by our fans was engineered by Soylent’s hard-working team, with the complex tastes of humanity in mind,” said Andrew Thomas, Soylent’s VP of Brand Marketing, in a statement.

In concert with its new flavor launch, the company is also releasing an assessment of the environmental footprint of its products.

Without releasing the full life cycle analysis report, Soylent revealed that its packaging and logistics operations were the biggest contributor to its carbon emissions. The company also said that its decision to use soy protein rather than rice or another vegetable or grain for its main ingredient actually resulted in a lower environmental footprint for the company.

“It’s a crucial time in our existence, with an ever-increasing population and a need for more bioavailable, sustainable sources of nutrition,” said Julie Daoust, PhD, VP Product Development & Innovation, in a self-congratulatory statement. “Many companies talk about their sustainability impact, but very few actually make the investment to get the independent data to prove or disprove their assumptions.”

The company’s new mint chocolate flavor is available through the company’s website now and will be sold through Amazon beginning in October.