Hack with these APIs at the Disrupt SF 2019 Hackathon

If you’re one of the 800 code poets lucky enough to score a seat for the TechCrunch Hackathon at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4, congratulations! The event is completely full, so if you missed out, try your luck next time.

The TC Disrupt SF Hackathon is a week away, and we bet you can’t wait to learn about what APIs you’ll be able to build on, correct? Without further ado, check out the APIs you’ll use to breathe life into your creation.

Filestack is the number-one file handling service for developers. Upload files into your app with 100x more reliability. Take those uploads and transform images at any URL by adding a few parameters and automatically generating a fully transformed image. Filestack provides responsive, reliable and secure delivery so that your files are delivered with unparalleled speed and control. Simplify content tasks using Filestack Workflows, an easy-to-manage UI that lets you automate commands into a single API call. Add intelligence to your workflow so your content is tagged, SFW and virus free before it ever hits your app. We’ve coded in the logic so that you don’t have to. Implement all of this with just a few lines of code.

Snap: Snap Kit is a collection of developer tools that help third parties build integrations with Snapchat. This collection developer libraries and APIs lets you build exciting new features for your app that Snapchatters love. Share to Snapchat’s camera, bring a user’s Bitmoji into your app, log in with Snapchat, and more!

Intersystems: InterSystems IRIS™ is a data platform for rapidly developing and deploying applications. It includes a massively scalable multi-model database, and automated mechanisms for deployment, in a reliable, unified platform spanning data management, interoperability, transaction processing, and analytics. We are providing our FHIR server and sample patient data so that you can build a healthcare solution using a simple REST interface. InterSystems IRIS supports relational and non-relational models and can be deployed through a variety of programing languages and available for on-premises, private or public cloud-based and hybrid deployments.

Kinship

Kinship will provide data around pet nutrition, location, activity, health and genetic health, breed info and more.

Humana: Teams may use approaches, tools and emerging technologies such as:

Sketch, InDesign, Balsamiq, Azure, Adobe XD, etc.

Web experiences, tablets or smartphone apps

Alexa, Google Home, Siri, etc.

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Plaid will open up their libraries for use.

Plus we’ll have API information from United Airlines in the coming days.

The TechCrunch Hackathon takes place on October 2-4 at Disrupt SF 2019. Get ready to make your mark and revel in some high-pressure, exhilarating competition. We can’t wait to see what you create, and which team will take home the TechCrunch $10,000 grand prize for the best over-all hack.

Is your company interested in sponsoring the Hackathon at Disrupt SF 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.