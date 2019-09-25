Amazon adds an 8-inch Echo Show, priced at $129

Starting today, there really is an Echo Show for every need. In amongst this morning’s deluge of Alexa hardware, Amazon announced yet another version of the smart screen. As the name implies, the Echo Show 8 is an eight inch version of the device — one that looks an awful lot like an upscaled version of the recently introduced Echo Show 5.

The new model borrows the better audio from the 10 inch flagship and also sports a built-in privacy shutter — something lacking in the Google Nest Hub Max that honestly ought to be standard in any smart home device with a built-in camera.

Aside from real estate, we didn’t get much information on the distinctions between the 10 and 8, but undercutting the competition is the name of the game this morning, and as such, the Echo Show 8 will be priced at an extremely reasonable $129.

Preorders for the device open today and Amazon expects that it will start shipping ahead of the holidays. The Show will include the new Drop-in On All feature, which lets users create a large group chat with family and friends.