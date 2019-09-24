Investors: Prospect for early-stage startup gold at Disrupt Berlin 2019

Got an early stage fund? Then grab an Investor pass, pack your bags and head to Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December. We’ll host hundreds of exhibiting startups, which makes this tech conference prime prospecting territory for investors looking to add only the best early-stage startups to their portfolio.

Pro Tip: Why go it alone? You can save an additional 10% if you buy two or more passes at once.

Your prospecting adventure begins in Startup Alley, our exhibition hall and the epicenter of opportunity. Along with hundreds of stellar startups, you’ll find our TC Top Picks. TechCrunch editors hand-pick this cohort — representing the best startups in each of these categories: AI/Machine Learning, BioTech/HealthTech, Blockchain, FinTech, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/eCommerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, SaaS and Social Impact & Education.

You’ll find great ideas and tech innovation everywhere in the world — and well represented in Startup Alley. Be sure to check out the Country Pavilions featuring emerging startups from international startup groups, government innovation centers, incubators and accelerators.

And if you’re shopping for something truly audacious, bold and innovative, you’ll find it at the Startup Battlefield. Watch 15-20 startups launch on a world stage and vie for $50,000 — and your attention. You know who else competed in Startup Battlefield? Dropbox, GetAround, SirenCare, Fitbit, Mint.com, Vurb and more. Will you find and fund the next big name in tech?

Here’s another Pro Tip: CrunchMatch, our business matching platform, makes it easier to find and connect with founders that fit your interests. You create a profile listing your specific criteria and goals. The CrunchMatch algorithm suggests matches and, subject to your approval, proposes meeting times and sends meeting requests.

Here’s what Michael Kocan, managing partner at Trend Discovery, says about CrunchMatch.

“I scheduled more than 35 meetings with startups that I pre-vetted using CrunchMatch, and we made a significant investment in one, who came to our attention through Startup Battlefield. It’s an extremely efficient way to vet deals.”

How effective is CrunchMatch? In 2018, the program facilitated more than 3,000 meetings. And Yoolbox — makers of a portable wireless charger — says the connections it made through CrunchMatch helped Yoolbox helped to increase its distribution.

Disrupt Berlin 2019 takes place on 11-12 December

