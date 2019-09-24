Hear how to build a brand that gets attention at Disrupt SF

Branding is an essential component of every startup. It’s more than publishing a tagline or a mission statement; it’s how your company comes alive in the eyes of customers. Some companies make it look easy, but designing and successfully launching a brand can be a daunting endeavor. How do you develop a brand strategy? What’s your brand positioning? How do you know if your brand is resonating with customers? At this year’s Disrupt SF, we’re bringing together Bumble’s Chelsea Maclin, PR expert Brooke Hammerling, and creative director Ben Pham to provide tactical advice for how to help your brand cut through the competition and stand out.

Each one of our speakers has a unique perspective on how to translate your startup’s values into a compelling brand that customers can engage with and support.

Chelsea Maclin: Chelsea leads Bumble’s global marketing strategies and initiatives, focusing on international campaigns, brand marketing, experiential marketing, and integrated partnerships. Her growing team works cross-functionally to test, develop and implement innovative marketing strategies for the brand across the globe. She helped the company launch its newest vertical, Bumble Bizz.

Brooke Hammerling: Brooke is the Founder of Brew and has over 23 years of experience in technology PR, strategy and communications. She started Brew determined to bring a different style to the PR world and Brew has grown to be a company that provides a unique blend of communications that she had envisioned. Some of the companies Brooke has worked with over the years include Live Nation, Framebridge, Refinery29, Sonos, Splice, GroupMe, SmartThings, August and Oracle. Hammerling is also a successfully exited entrepreneur in her own right, having sold Brew to Freuds for a reported $15 million.

Ben Pham: As a co-founder and creative director at Character, a branding agency based in SF, Ben has worked with numerous brands including Adobe, Uber, Facebook, Google, Samsung, Nike, Fitbit and Amazon. Ben likes to draw inspiration from unexpected places, relying on his personal motto of “look in the wrong place to find the right answer.” When he’s not in the studio in search of the next big idea, he can be found advising young entrepreneurs, snowboarding in Tahoe, and cooking for friends at his home in Oakland.

