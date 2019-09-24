Google veteran Tony Wang joins 500 Startups as managing partner

San Francisco-based accelerator 500 Startups is expanding its executive team with the hiring of Tony Wang.

Wang is joining the early-stage firm from Color Genomics, a venture-backed developer of genetic testing kits where he had served as chief operating officer since 2014. Prior to Color, Wang was the vice president of global partnerships and development at Twitter and managing counsel for Google’s international operations.

“The venture capital world is undergoing a dramatic shift towards globalization where 500 Startups has been the leader and investing for the past decade,” Wang said in a statement. “There’s no question there are talented founders around the world, as proven by the number of unicorn companies in the 500 family.”

500 Startups, led by chief executive officer Christine Tsai, is an early investor in TalkDesk, Twilio, GitLab, Canva and several others.

Through its four-month seed program, the 500 Startups seed fund invests $150,000 in participating companies in exchange for 6% equity. Here’s a closer look at all the startups to finish 500 Startups’ latest program.