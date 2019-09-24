Watch the full trailer for Netflix’s ‘Breaking Bad’ movie ‘El Camino’

After releasing a brief “date announcement” and an equally brief commercial at the Emmys, Netflix has finally launched the full trailer “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.”

The trailer shows the film following directly from the “Breaking Bad” finale, with Aaron Paul returning to the role of Jesse Pinkman, the former-student-turned-meth-cooking-partner of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White. Without getting into too many details, the end of “Breaking Bad” saw Jesse making a dramatic escape, but the new trailer makes it clear that his troubles are far from over.

“El Camino” is written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan, while Matt Jones and Charles Baker are also reprising their roles as Badger and Skinny Pete. (No word yet on whether Gilligan managed to sneak in a Cranston cameo.)

While “Breaking Bad” first aired on AMC, Netflix is widely credited with growing the show’s audience. “El Camino” will premiere on the streaming service and in select theaters on October 11, before airing on AMC sometime next year.