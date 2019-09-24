Disrupt Berlin: Get advice on the latest growth tactics from Demand Curve

We’re going to try something new at Disrupt Berlin this year, based on the great response we’ve been getting to our startup how-to coverage. We’re going to put experts who work closely with startups on our Q&A stage, where you can talk to them in intimate workshops about key topics like growth, fundraising and recruiting.

To help kick off this experiment, we’ve asked growth marketing expert Asher King Abramson to lead a session where he’ll tear down your landing pages and Facebook/Instagram ads in front of a live audience. He’ll deconstruct how effective they are at (1) conveying what you do (2) and doing so enticingly — so that people click.

Get your Disrupt tickets here

If you’re attending in Berlin and want to participate, you can submit your assets to ec_editors@techcrunch.com for him to consider.

If you’re not familiar, Abramson is the cofounder of Bell Curve, a growth marketing agency widely used by Y Combinator companies and others around Silicon Valley and the world, the cofounder of Demand Curve (YC s19), and a frequent industry speaker on growth (you can see some of his webinars here). We recently named Bell Curve to Verified Experts, our growing list of service providers who startups love to work with, based on founder recommendations. You may also be familiar with his cofounder, Julian Shapiro, a columnist here at TechCrunch who has covered topics for us including trends in paid channel ad prices, how well different sectors monetize and now a regular column featuring tips from across top growth marketers (like these tips from today on how to sponsor a Youtube influencer, the relative value of SEO link-building in 2019, etc).

One additional note: if you’re heading to Disrupt SF instead, you’ll also be able to workshop with Abramson there.