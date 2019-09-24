ClimateTech is the new hot space for investors in a warming planet

How do you attract the attention of a prince? Aside from being Meghan Markle, of course. One answer came recently in the form of Prince Harry’s backing of a new initiative designed to make offsetting the carbon from your airline flights a properly mainstream idea.

For Harry, the initiative had a double whammy. It might finally make carbon offsetting cool, especially if the royals and the celebs are doing it. And it had the added bonus of taking the heat off royals for jetting around the world (sorry!).

But the Travalyst initiative doesn’t stop at offsetting. It will also address conservation, environmental protection and expanding local community economic development by encouraging sustainable tourism practices across the travel industry. And it’s backed by Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor and Visa.

The initiative hints at a range of future climate initiatives, now that the issue is firmly on the global agenda after a wave of public demonstrations such as the Climate Strikes started by schoolgirl Greta Thunberg.

The climate is now firmly on the global agenda, but is there really such as thing as “climate tech”?

After all we already have biotech, HealthTech, FinTech. InsurTech, AdTech and AgTech, so why not ClimateTech and what are its investment prospects? What would distinguish it from, say, CleanTech?