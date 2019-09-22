Original Content podcast: Netflix’s ‘Terrace House’ is still the most soothing reality show around

“Terrace House” (a co-production between Netflix and Fuji Television) is back, and it hasn’t changed much since we reviewed it last year.

As with previous seasons, “Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020” features six cast members (three men and three women, mostly in their twenties) who all live in a house together. Rather than manufacturing competition or drama, the show largely allows everyone to go about their normal lives, while also tentatively exploring romance with their castmates.

On the latest episode of the Original Content podcast, we talk about our impressions of the new cast members. Then Anthony grills Darrell (who’s watched every episode) about why he continues to find the reality TV franchise so addictive.

Apparently it boils down to the fact that the formula works: It’s a beautifully-produced show, with a likable, attractive cast. And the producers continue to resist any temptation to ramp up the drama to match American TV.

We also discuss NBCUniversal’s announcement that its upcoming streaming service will be called Peacock, and it will feature a reboot of “Battlestar Galactica.”

And if you’d like to skip ahead, here’s how the episode breaks down:

0:00 Intro

0:43 Listener to response to “The Family” review

1:55 NBCUniversal/Peacock news

12:56 “Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020” review (mild spoilers)