Casper has created CBD gummies in partnership with Plus

That’s right: Mattress startup Casper is launching its own version of CBD-infused gummies, created in partnership with edibles company Plus.

This is just the latest in Casper’s efforts to expand beyond mattresses with the addition of sheets, pillows, dog beds, portable lamps and more. In a recent New York Times profile, the company said its goal is to become the “Nike of sleep,” with an ever-widening lineup of sleep-related products.

Casper may be feeling extra pressure to grow the business model since a recent funding round valued the company at $1.1 billion. And mattresses alone don’t make for frequent recurring purchases.

Even with all that in mind, I wasn’t expecting the company’s next launch to involve CBD. But in a statement, Casper co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Neil Parikh connected this launch to the company’s bigger vision:

The options for sleep improvement have been historically limited to a late night Google search or a prescription from your doctor. It’s our mission to change that as the world’s first Sleep Company. Introducing CBD sleep gummies with PLUS allows us to bring a new way to relax and rest to those who need it.

It looks like Plus is handling the actual sales of the CBD Sleep Gummies, which will cost $35 for a package of 14. Each blackberry tea-flavored gummy is supposed to include 25 milligrams of CBD, along with chamomile extract and 1 milligram of melatonin.

Plus says it ships to all U.S. states except Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Hawaii, Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Dakota.