Join the Q&A with top speakers at Disrupt SF (Oct. 2-4)

The main stage at Disrupt SF doesn’t make time for audience questions, but we know everyone has questions to ask our speakers. So we have a separate Q&A stage where many of our speakers appear a second time to take direct questions from Disrupt attendees, with the help of a moderator, of course.

Ask Sebastian Thrun about the details of Kittyhawk. Ask Cindy Gallop and Brooke Hammerling for tips on media strategy. Go direct with VCs from Andreessen Horowitz, Bessemer Ventures, Trinity Ventures, and more. Get the details on securing your startup from IOActive’s Jennifer Sunshine Steffens. See the full schedule below.

It’s also worth noting that audience questions are also a feature for the Extra Crunch stage sessions, which focus heavily on founder “how-to” panels, like this one on growth hacking and product-market fit featuring experts from Okta, Instagram, Tinder and Uber. You can check out the full Extra Crunch stage agenda here.

The only way to get in on the learning is to snag a pass to Disrupt SF which runs October 2 to October 4 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Passes are available here. (Note: Expo passes do not get access to the Q&A or any other live programming sessions.)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

11:30 am – 12:15 pm

How to Make Your Media Strategy with Cindy Gallop (MakeLoveNotPorn), Brooke Hammerling (Brew Media Relations) and others to be announced

2:30 pm – 3:15 pm

Winning Investors with Brian Hirsch (Tribeca Venture Partners), Patricia Nakache (Trinity Ventures) and others to be announced

4:15 pm – 5:00 pm

Getting into Fintech with Henrique Dubugras (Brex), Michele Romanow (Clearbanc) and Angela Strange (Andreessen Horowitz)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

10:30 am – 11:15 am

The Cutting Edge of Healthtech with Dr. Rajaie Batniji (Collective Health), Arvind Gupta (SOSV) and Rachel Haurwitz (Caribou Biosciences)

11:30 am – 12:00 pm

Collaborating with Corporates with Chris Bartlett (Verizon Ventures), Quinn Li (Qualcomm) and Leigh Radford (P&G Innovations)

12:00 pm – 12:30 pm

Remaking Mobility with Manik Gupta (Uber), Jesse Levinson (Zoox) and Sebastian Thrun (KittyHawk)

2:45 pm – 3:30 pm

Blasting into Space with Tess Hatch (Bessemer Venture Partners) and others to be announced

3:30 pm – 4:15 pm

Securing Your Startup with Jennifer Sunshine Steffens (IOActive), Dug Song (Duo Security) and Nadav Zafrir (Team8)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

10:30 am – 11:15 am

Investing in Africa with Wale Ayeni (IFC) and Marième Diop (Orange Digital Ventures)

1:30 pm – 2:15 pm

Empowering a Diverse Workforce with Tracy Chou (Block Party), Harry Glaser (Sisense) and others to be announced