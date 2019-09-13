24-hour Friday flashback on Disrupt SF passes

We here at TechCrunch love a good flashback, like when Sebastian Thrun’s puppy, Charlie, was in the spotlight during Thrun’s fireside chat at Disrupt SF a few years ago.

Since then, the serial entrepreneur and inventor seems to have doubled down on his vision of the future of transportation with his current flying car company, Kitty Hawk Corporation. Thrun is working on bringing two aircraft to market — the one-person Flyer and a two-person autonomous taxi called Cora. He (along with a stellar line up of startup leaders) will be at Disrupt SF this year to give a behind the scenes look at Kitty Hawk and what the future of flight might look like.

In this same vein, we’re doing our own Flashback Friday by rolling back to early bird prices for Disrupt SF. For today only, you’ll have the chance to save up to $1,300 on your pass with even bigger savings when you bring your whole team along for the ride. Need more reasons to attend? We’ll give you five.

The excitement of Disrupt SF begins in just a few short weeks – don’t let this chance to attend the largest startup conference in Silicon Valley pass you by and register today. Who knows, we might even have a chance to see Charlie return to the limelight.