How to meet attendees at Disrupt SF with CrunchMatch

With more than 10,000 attendees, networking might seem like quite the daunting task. Which is why we've got your back with TechCrunch's attendee networking platform, CrunchMatch, that helps you zero in on the people and connections that matter most to your business.

All people who have Innovator, Investor and Founder pass types will be able to access CrunchMatch through the TechCrunch Events app, which means you can use it to find and set up meetings with people that you are specifically looking to connect with at Disrupt SF. It’s where you’ll find founders looking for developers, investors in search of hot startups to add to their portfolio, technology service providers eager for new customers, founders looking for marketing help — the list is endless.

How does it work? You create a profile listing your specific criteria, goals and interests. CrunchMatch (powered by Brella) works a bit of algorithmic magic to find like-minded startuppers and will suggest matches and, subject to your approval, propose meeting times and send meeting requests.

How effective is CrunchMatch? In 2018, the program facilitated more than 3,000 meetings. And Yoolbox — makers of a portable wireless charger — says the connections it made through CrunchMatch helped Yoolbox increase its distribution.

You’ll be able to access CrunchMatch through the TechCrunch Events App. After you sign up, you’ll identify your role (developer, service provider, founder, etc.) and the type of people you want to connect with at Disrupt. CrunchMatch will get to work and do the rest.

You'll find 10,000 tech founders, investors, developers, engineers and startup fans at Disrupt SF this year. CrunchMatch will help you cut through the noise, network efficiently and save you a whole lotta time and shoe leather.