Beamery announces platform to help HR recruit and retain talent

Almost every company has a talent problem. It’s hard to find good employees, and once you do, to keep them happy. Today, Beamery announced a fully integrated platform to help solve that problem.

Company co-founder and CEO Abakar Saidov says that while drawing and retaining talent can provide organizations with a key strategic advantage, there has been a dearth of digital tools to help. “What we found was that there is no fundamental kind of operating system or system of record to be able to run that part of the business,” he said.

While there are point solutions for different parts of the process, Beamery recognized an opportunity to deliver a more complete platform. “We essentially built what we’re calling a talent operating system, which encompasses the core primary business objectives of what a company is trying to do with talent,” Saidov explained.

That involves a suite of tools with the three key components around attracting, engaging and retaining talent, which Saidov says lines up in a way like a sales and marketing process. The problem as he sees it, is that the tools available for sales and marketing lack a set of features companies need when it comes to talent.

Each of the three components of the Beamery solution have been designed with helping companies move through the talent workflow process. Attracting involves setting up micro sites for recruiting on the company website that are linked to Beamery along with an event planning tool for setting up something like a campus recruitment day.

The Engage component involves a talent CRM database and marketing tools, while the Retain piece is about helping employees apply for internal jobs and survey tools to get feedback throughout the process.

The solution also involves linking to other enterprise systems, so there is a middleware piece that enables companies to connect to other tools. Saidov said that prior to today’s announcement, the company offered the CRM and middleware pieces, but it recognized all along that it needed a more complete solution. It just took some time and money to develop it.

If you’re wondering how this could work with LinkedIn, he says that it co-exists with it. Just as sales people might find prospects in LinkedIn, then manage the customer relationship in a CRM tool, recruiters can find candidates in LinkedIn and manage the recruitment process in Beamery. (One of the company’s investors includes Microsoft Ventures. Microsoft bought LinkedIn in 2016 for $26.2 billion.)

The company has raised $40 million so far, according to Saidov, and today it has 160 employees based in London with offices in San Francisco and Austen.