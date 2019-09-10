Live from Apple’s iPhone 11 event

The moment is finally here, Apple fans. This morning at 10AM PT/1PM ET, the company will unveil the latest version of the iPhone. You can read up on all of the latest rumors here (or watch this handy video). You can also watch the live stream right here.

The iPhone could well present a shift in the way the company positions its products amid slowing sales. The line is believed to include both a standard and “pro” version, the latter of which will include a fully revamped triple camera system

Also expected is a new version of the Apple Watch with sleep tracking, dates for the latest versions of iOS and macOS and a key update on content plays including Apple TV+ and Arcade.

As always, we’ll be arriving in Cupertino bright and early to bring you all of the latest live. Just bookmark this here post and we’ll see you soon.