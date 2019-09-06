The last few hours of serious euro-savings are upon us, startuppers. In the States, we’d say it’s time to fish or cut bait. What we’re trying to tell you is that super early bird pricing for Disrupt Berlin 2019 ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. (CEST). Buy your passes now and save up to €600 or pay more tomorrow. Note that staying home is not an option.

Come to Berlin and join more than 3,000 of your kindred startup spirits from more than 50 countries. You’ll benefit from the words and wisdom of tech’s most influential leaders, investors, makers and shakers. Folks like these…and lots more phenomenal speakers.

Enjoy a fireside chat with Oscar Pierre, the CEO and co-founder of Glovo. Pierre’s bonafides are fascinating — he got his start as an aerodynamics engineer for Airbus. We can’t wait to hear how he transitioned to lead a major on-demand delivery platform with more than 1,000 employees and service in 124 cities across 21 countries.

​Quick, what company single-handedly changed the tech startup investment game? If you said SoftBank Vision Fund, well good on ya, mate. Fund partner David Thevenon will join us on stage, and we can’t wait to hear his take on ride-hailing and mobile transportation platforms. We also want to know if SoftBank board members are hands-on or hands-off when it comes to letting executive teams make decisions.

There are plenty more reasons and ways to attend Disrupt Berlin. Why not take a shot at startup glory? One application form is all it takes to apply to both Startup Battlefield and the TC Top Picks program.

Think you have what it takes to compete in Startup Battlefield and launch your company on the world’s most famous startup stage? It won’t cost you anything to apply or to participate. If you’re chosen, you’ll receive rigorous pitch coaching, so you’ll be ready to go head-to-head against some of the best early-stage startups. Who will win the $50,000 prize?

Not ready for a pitch competition quite yet? No worries. Apply to be a TC Top Pick. If you make the cut, you’ll get a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, a VIP experience and loads of investor and media attention.

Disrupt Berlin 2019 takes place on 11-12 December, but the super early-bird ticket pricing disappears in just a few hours. Buy your passes now before the deadline strikes tonight at 11:59 p.m. (CEST). Remember, staying home is not an option.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt Berlin 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.