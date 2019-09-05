Only 48 hours left on super early bird savings for Disrupt Berlin 2019

It’s time to trot out our fractured German. Why? Because you have only 48 hours left to take advantage of super early bird pricing on passes to Disrupt Berlin 2019. And that begs the question: Warum mehr bezahlen als nötig? Why pay more than necessary?

Passes at the super early bird price start at €345 + VAT and, depending on which pass you purchase, you can save up to €600. Don’t wait — buy your Disrupt passes by 11:59 p.m. (CEST) on 6 September.

Over the course of two programming-packed days, you’ll engage with and be inspired by your people — 3,000 startuppers from more than 50 countries. Whether you’re an investor searching for an exciting startup to add to your portfolio or a founder determined to take your startup to the next level, you’ll find plenty of opportunity waiting at Disrupt Berlin.

One founder, Luke Heron, the CEO of TestCard, is Disrupt devotee. As he sees it, attending Disrupt is “a no-brainer.” After exhibiting in Startup Alley and cultivating solid investor relationships, Heron emailed TechCrunch editors this happy update.

“We just closed $1.7m in funding in large part to you and your team. You guys are fantastic — the lifeblood of the startup scene.”

On the investor side of the equation, Michael Kocan, a managing partner at Trend Discovery, used CrunchMatch, our free business-matching platform that simplifies networking, to find and connect with early-stage startups.

“I scheduled more than 35 meetings with startups that I pre-vetted using CrunchMatch, and we made a significant investment in one.”

Do you want to exhibit your tech and talent in Startup Alley? You have two options. You can purchase a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, or you can apply to our TC Top Picks program. Apply if your early-stage startup falls into one of these tech categories: AI/Machine Learning, BioTech/HealthTech, Blockchain, FinTech, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/eCommerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, SaaS and Social Impact & Education.

If you’re chosen, you’ll win a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package and bask in the spotlight of VIP treatment, media and investor attention — and you’ll be interviewed by a TC editor on the Showcase Stage.

There’s so much more to see at Disrupt Berlin. Startup Battlefield, the TC Hackathon and we’re building out a world-class line up of speakers.

Disrupt Berlin 2019 takes place on 11-12 December, and you have just 48 hours left to get the best price possible. Buy your Disrupt passes before the deadline strikes at 11:59 p.m. (CEST) on 6 September. Warum mehr bezahlen als nötig?

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt Berlin 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.