Is your startup TC Top Picks material? Apply to exhibit for free at Disrupt Berlin 2019

If you’re the founder of an early-stage startup here’s a big, fat reminder about one of the great experiences you can have at Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December. Apply to our TC Top Picks program for a chance to step into the startup spotlight.

If you’re selected, you’ll receive a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package and a bunch of other perks (more on those in a minute). Here’s the first low bar for entry.

TechCrunch editors will accept applications from early-stage startups that fall into one of the following tech categories: AI/Machine Learning, Biotech/Healthtech, Blockchain, Fintech, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/E-commerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, CRM/Enterprise and Education.

They’ll thoroughly review every application and then select up to five startups they feel represent the very best in each category. Want a sense of what our editors look for? Here’s the list of the TC Top Picks from Disrupt Berlin 2018.

Now, about those other perks we mentioned. All Top Picks get one full day to exhibit in Startup Alley, plus three Founder passes, access to the full conference and all programming across four stages, including Startup Battlefield, our epic pitch competition with a $50,000 prize. You’ll also receive invitations to VIP events, like the investor reception where you’ll have the opportunity to connect with top-tier investors and global press.

You also get the complete attendee list (via TC Events Mobile App) and CrunchMatch — our business networking platform, use of the Startup Alley Exhibitor Lounge and access to exclusive video content after the conference ends.

Here’s another huge perk — one that offers long-term marketing benefits. Each Top Pick startup will be interviewed by a TechCrunch editor live on the Showcase Stage. We’ll record that interview and promote it on our social media platforms. That video will drive traffic to your site and be a great talking point whenever you pitch potential customers and investors.

And in a classic “but wait, there’s more” moment, every early-stage startup that exhibits in Startup Alley has a shot at being chosen as a Wild Card. Why is that a good thing? Because Wild Cards get to compete in the Startup Battlefield.

Disrupt Berlin 2019 takes place on 11-12 December. Looking for investor love, media attention and international recognition? Then apply to be a TC Top Pick. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got.

Bonus: Want to launch your start up on a global stage? You can use the same application form to apply to Startup Battlefield.

