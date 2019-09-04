Time to apply to the TC Hackathon at Disrupt Berlin 2019

What do you get when you mix 500 highly skilled code poets, 36 hours of sleep-deprived coding and an unlimited supply caffeine? If you guessed the TC Hackathon you are correct! Come and pit your mad programming skills against the best in the world at Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December.

We’re limiting the number of participants to 500, so don’t wait — apply to compete in the TC Hackathon today. It doesn’t cost a thing, and you’ll even get a free Innovator pass to Disrupt Berlin.

The TC Hackathon is a series of sponsored challenges that will test your skills to the max. In addition to sponsor prizes, TechCrunch will award a $5,000 prize to the top overall hack. We’ll announce the specific sponsors, challenges and prizes in the coming weeks, but all of them will be looking for working solutions to real-world problems. You can get a sense of what to expect by looking at the sponsored contests, prizes and winners from the Disrupt SF 2018 Hackathon.

If you’re chosen to compete, you’ll join a team onsite (if you’re not already part of a team), choose which challenge you’ll take on and spend the next 24-ish hours busting your hump to design, code and create something great.

A panel of judges will look at all the completed projects in a science-fair style format and choose 10 teams to move into the final round. On day two, each of those teams will pitch their work in just two minutes on the Extra Crunch Stage.

Sponsors will announce the winners of the individual hacks and award their prizes, and then TechCrunch will select one team to receive $5,000 for the best overall hack.

You’ll be pushed to your limits, both mentally and physically, in that really fun kind of way. Plus, it’s a tremendous opportunity to connect and network with your community. Who knows, you might even find a co-founder for your own startup or meet a potential employer.

The TC Hackathon returns to Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December. Seats are limited, so don’t wait. Come show us and the startup world what you can do. Apply right here, today.

Is your company interested in sponsoring the TC Hackathon? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.