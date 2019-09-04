Tesla Autopilot design combined with driver inattention caused crash, NTSB says

The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that a combination of factors that included driver inattention, the design of Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system Autopilot and an over reliance on the feature caused the January 2018 crash of a Model S into a parked fire truck on a highway in Southern California.

The crash, involving a 2014 Tesla Model S, occurred January 22, 2018 in Culver City, Calif. The Tesla had Autopilot engaged for nearly 14 minutes when it struck a fire truck that was parked on Interstate 405. The driver was not injured in the crash and the fire truck was unoccupied. While, the Tesla Model S owner’s manual contains numerous warnings about the limitations of these features and the need for drivers to keep their hands on the wheel, the driver was not paying attention, the NTSB said. More importantly, the Tesla’s Autopilot design permitted the driver to disengage from the driving task, the NTSB concluded.

Autopilot was engaged in the final 13 minutes and 48 seconds of the trip and yet, the system detected driver-applied steering wheel torque for only 51 seconds of that time, the NTSB said.

Tesla responded to the report noting that owners have driven billions of miles with Autopilot engaged and that data from its quarterly Vehicle Safety Report indicates that drivers using Autopilot remain safer than those operating without assistance.

Since the crash, Tesla has made updates to its Autopilot system, including adjusting the time intervals between hands-on warnings and the conditions under which they’re activated, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Autopilot includes two important features, Autosteer and Traffic-Aware Cruise Control. Autosteer is a lane-keeping assist system that can only be engaged after Traffic-Aware Cruise Control is activated. The Traffic-Aware Cruise Control is an adaptive cruise control system that modifies speed based on information from the camera and radar sensors.

