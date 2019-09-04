Just 3 days left: buy super early bird passes to Disrupt Berlin 2019

Hey European startup fans, Disrupt Berlin 2019 takes place on 11-12 December, but our super early-bird ticket pricing won’t last nearly that long. You have just three days left to save up to €600. Pay close attention to the deadline and buy your Disrupt passes by 11:59 p.m. (CEST) on 6 September.

You’ll save even more money if you act quickly enough and combine the super early bird price with our group discounts. Bring your whole team or gift passes to valued clients — that’ll impress for sure. Here’s what you’ll save by buying in bulk.

Buy five or more Innovator passes at once and enjoy a 20% discount

Buy two or more Founder or Investor passes at once and enjoy a 10% savings

Join more than 3,000 attendees and hundreds of exhibitors at Europe’s premier tech conference focused on early-stage startups. Head to Startup Alley, the expo floor and Opportunity Central of Disrupt. Network like there’s no tomorrow, and don’t forget to check out our TC Top Picks while you’re there.

Better yet, why not apply to our TC Top Picks program? TC editors will choose up to five early-stage startups in these categories: AI/Machine Learning, BioTech/HealthTech, Blockchain, FinTech, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/eCommerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, SaaS and Social Impact & Education.

If you make the grade, you’ll receive a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, VIP treatment at the show, lots of media and investor attention plus a live interview with a TC editor on the Showcase Stage.

If you’re ready to launch your early-stage startup to the world-wide tech community, we want you apply to the Startup Battlefield pitch competition. It’s free and participating can put your startup on the map. Consider our Startup Battlefield alumni community — 857 companies have collectively raised more than $8.9 billion in funding, with 112 successful exits. If you’re selected, you’ll join the ranks of this august group that includes Dropbox, GetAround, SirenCare, Fitbit, Mint, Vurb and more.

Disrupt Berlin always invites the tech and investment world’s top names, minds and makers to share their insight, advice and experiences covering a range of hot-button topics. Here are just a few of the fascinating people who will grace our stages: Maria Raga, the CEO of Depop, Hovhannes Avoyan the founder and CEO of PicsArt, Roxanne Varza, the director of Station F and Tom Hulme, a general partner at GV. That’s only the beginning — we’re adding more people every week, so keep an eye on our growing list of speakers.

Disrupt Berlin 2019 takes place on 11-12 December, but the super early bird ticket pricing disappears in just three days. Buy your passes now before the deadline hits at 11:59 p.m. (CEST) on 6 September.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt Berlin 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.