Acer announces a $14,000 gaming chair because why not

This isn’t a chair. This is a rig. It’s a throne. It’s gaming monster. The Acer Predator Thronos Air Gaming Chair is a $13,999 device has everything including a massage function.

The Predator Thronos Air is a massive steel structure that encases gamers in an immersive experience. There are three monitor mounts, an adjustable keyboard and mouse tray, a footrest and a complex cable management system to hide all wires connecting everything together. If that’s not enough, Acer has several available accessories like a cup holder, cameras and hubs.

The only thing missing are the gaming computer, monitors, keyboards, and, well, you.

This is Acer’s second gaming chair and this one is half the price of the original. Announced at IFA 2018, the $30,000 Predator Thrones Gaming Chair packs even more goodies including a powered recline mode to tilt the entire rig 140 degrees. This version requires a ground floor location and a floor that can support 715 pounds.

These sort of gaming rigs have been available for several years and provide a unique vantage point for gamers and flight sim operators. Many can be had for less than these Acer examples but few have a more imposing name than Thronos.