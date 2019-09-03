Tom Hulme from GV is joining us at Disrupt Berlin

Based in London, Tom Hulme is a general partner for GV, the VC firm formerly known as Google Ventures. And Hulme isn’t your average VC as he likes to focus on hard problems instead of quick wins. He has become an important figure of the European VC landscape, that’s why I’m excited to announce that Glovo founder Oscar Pierre is joining us at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin.

GV has had an interesting start in Europe. The firm originally announced a new, separate fund focused on European startups exclusively. A dedicated GV Europe team was supposed to lead the fund.

A few years later, GV has switched to a more global and unified strategy. The European team is now part of GV at large. But it doesn’t mean that GV stopped looking at European startups altogether.

Tom Hulme is evidence that GV is still very much active in London, the U.K. and Europe. A couple of years ago, TechCrunch’s Ingrid Lunden interviewed him. It is a fascinating read and I would recommend it to anyone interested in startup investment.

GV doesn’t want to stop at low-hanging fruits. The firm is looking at startups working around artificial intelligence and deep learning, virtual and augmented reality, the car of the future, life sciences and more.

For instance, Tom Hulme and his team looked at over 60 companies in Europe and Tel Aviv focused on AI. In other words, if you’re working on something big that requires a lot of capital, chances are you should meet up with GV.

Tom Hulme has invested in SpyBiotech, Lemonade, Currencycloud, Secret Escapes, Genomics Medicine Ireland, Cambridge Epigenetix and many other startups. And I can’t wait to hear what’s going to be his next investment.

