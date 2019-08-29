Female founders: All Raise AMA applications @ Disrupt SF 2019 close tomorrow

The future is female and all you fierce female founders have one last shot at receiving 30 minutes of face time with some of the industry’s leading female funders. Say what now? We’re talking the All Raise “ask me anything” (AMA) sessions at Disrupt SF 2019 — and applications close tomorrow, August 30.

All Raise, a startup nonprofit focused on accelerating female founder success, will host a day-long AMA event on October 3 at Disrupt SF 2019. It’s a match-up of early-stage startup founders and top VCs — and more than 100 female founders will take part in at least 30 sessions scheduled throughout the day.

Each session lasts 30 minutes, and three founders will use that time to ask a their female funder well, anything. What business issues keep you up at night? How do you prep for your next round of funding? What do you need to consider when making key hires? This is not a pitching event — it’s a rare networking opportunity to connect with and learn from the very best.

You might be paired with one of these leading VCs.

Dayna Grayson, NEA

Susan Lyne, BBG

Shauntel Garvey, Reach Capital

Eurie Kim, Forerunner

Jess Lee, Sequoia

Kara Nortman, Upfront

Sarah Guo, Greylock,

Anarghya Vardhana, Maveron

Eva Ho, Fika Ventures

Sarah Smith, Bain Capital Ventures

Jess Lin, Work-Bench

Apply for an All Raise AMA session if you meet the following criteria:

You’re a U.S.-based woman founder

You’ve raised at least $250,000 in a seed, A or B round.

Note: All Raise gives special consideration to founders from underrepresented groups (e.g. Black, Latinx or LGBTQIA women).

All Raise will review the applications and notify the founders. Acceptance is based on availability for session spots, investor fit with industry sector and company stage, as well as demand for certain categories.

Bonus: After All Raise chooses the participants, we’ll randomly select 30 founders to receive a free Expo-only pass.

If you’re selected, you’ll need to buy any pass to Disrupt SF (unless you win one of the Expo Only passes). You’ll receive an email from All Raise with your session time.

Female funders helping female founders. Don’t squander this chance to learn from the women who know funding best. Apply for an All Raise AMA session by tomorrow, August 30, and get ready to move your business forward.

