Bring your international delegation to Disrupt Berlin 2019

Brilliant ideas, founders, entrepreneurs and early-stage startups know no borders — they come from every corner of the world. Consider this your invitation to showcase the amazing early-stage startups in your country at Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December.

How? Secure a Country Pavilion located within Startup Alley, the exhibition floor and the very heart of any Disrupt event. We’re searching for delegations of international startup groups, government innovation centers, incubators and accelerators. We’re talking people who want to promote their emerging startups and establish their reputations as world-class leaders in tech innovation.

Thousands of attendees make a beeline for Startup Alley to explore and meet the hundreds of early-stage startups displaying their latest in products, platforms and services. Among those attendees you’ll find investors eager to add to their portfolios, 200 media outlets hunting for great stories and potential customers and collaborators. Hello, opportunity!

How do you qualify for a Country Pavilion? The early-stage startups in your delegation must be less than two years old and have secured less than $2.5 million in funding. If you can leap that low bar, send our event team an email at startupalley@techcrunch.com. Tell us about your delegation and where you’re from, and we’ll provide more information about the application process.

Startup Alley is a networking dream come true, and we’ve got just the tool to help you find, connect and schedule meetings with the people (like investors) who can help move your business forward. We’re taking CrunchMatch of course. Our free business match-making platform cuts through the noise and helps you find the right people.

How does it work? When the platform goes live (don’t worry, we’ll notify you), simply create a profile with your specific criteria, goals and interests. The CrunchMatch (powered by Brella) algorithm shifts into high gear to find like-minded startuppers. The platform suggests matches and, subject to your approval, proposes meeting times and sends meeting requests. That was easy.

Oh, and in case you were wondering — you can exhibit in Startup Alley even you’re not part of a country delegation. Simply purchase a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package for €745 + VAT. And that price includes three Founder passes. Sweet!

Bring your international delegation to Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December, claim your Country Pavilion in Startup Alley and show the world the brilliant, emerging startups in your country. Email our events team today — we can’t wait to see you in Berlin.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt Berlin 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.