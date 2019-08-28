Only 3 days left for early-bird pricing on passes to Disrupt SF 2019

It’s a countdown to savings, startup fans. Calculate it any way you like — 72 hours, 4,320 minutes or 259,200 seconds — you have just three days left to save up to $1,300 with early-bird pricing on passes to Disrupt San Francisco 2019. The deadline strikes at exactly 11:59 p.m. (PST) on August 30. Buy your early-bird pass right now and save.

One of the many reasons Disrupt SF draws more than 10,000 people from around the world is to hear an impressive array of speakers — leading experts and top players in the startup world. They’ll address crucial topics like security and the challenges of protecting your most valuable asset: your customers and their data.

That issue applies to startups and multinationals alike, and we’re thrilled to have Google’s Heather Adkins, IOActive’s Jennifer Sunshine Steffens and Duo’s Dug Song join us to discuss how to build a secure startup from the ground up without slowing growth. That’s just one example — you can peruse the Disrupt agenda here.

Need more reasons to attend Disrupt SF on October 2-4? Let us count the ways. Networking — with more than 1,200 early-stage startups and sponsors exhibiting in Startup Alley, you’ll find opportunity upon opportunity to build your network. Whether you’re an investor hunting for a startup to round out your portfolio, a founder in search of an angel or a software engineer cruising for a new gig, Startup Alley is your networking mecca.

Want to prepare ahead of time? We’ve got you. Search our directory of startups exhibiting in Startup Alley. Then be sure to take advantage of CrunchMatch, our free business-matching platform. Once you fill out your profile, CrunchMatch automatically matches companies based on mutual business interests and goals. It suggests meetings and sends out invitations (which recipients can easily accept or decline).

Don’t miss the always-epic Startup Battlefield. We have a fierce cadre of early-stage startups ready to take the Main Stage to launch, pitch and demo their product to the world and a tough panel of judges. Oh yeah — they’re also competing for $100,000 and a chance to change the trajectory of their business. It’s a live-action thrill ride and an opportunity to see the next generation of household tech names — it can and has happened. Fitbit, Mint, Box and a host of other companies launched at a TechCrunch event.

Disrupt San Francisco 2019 takes place October 2-4.

