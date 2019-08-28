Glovo founder Oscar Pierre comes to Disrupt Berlin

Originally from Barcelona, Glovo has become a major player in the on-demand delivery app space. And Glovo isn’t just about ordering food from your favorite restaurants. You can also order groceries, pharmacy items and more from the app. That’s why I’m excited to announce that Glovo founder Oscar Pierre is joining us at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin.

Glovo has experienced exploding growth over the past couple of years. When the company announced its most recent round of funding, its service was live in 124 cities across 21 countries. Most of them are currently in EMEA, Latin America and some Sub-Saharian countries. Some of the most important markets include Spain, Argentina, Peru and Italy.

While restaurants still represent the majority of orders on Glovo, the company isn’t giving up on other verticals. For instance, it has signed a deal with supermarket chain Carrefour to deliver thousands of products in less than 30 minutes.

The company currently has over 1,000 employees and works with tens of thousands of independent partners for deliveries. It’s a classic structure for on-demand companies, but it’s going to be interesting to hear Oscar Pierre’s take on the relationship between Glovo and its partners.

Glovo doesn’t want to limit itself to delivering products from A to B. The company has been building darkstores, the equivalent of dark kitchens for groceries. Those micro-fulfillment centers open up a ton of possibilities, such as deliveries in less than 20 minutes and the ability to operate 24/7.

Oscar Pierre also has an unusual background as he started his career as an aerodynamics engineer for Airbus. I personally can’t wait to hear how he made the switch from Airbus to Glovo.

